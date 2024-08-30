Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 102 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.28. 160,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.