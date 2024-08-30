Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 60,754 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,754 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Qiagen worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. 578,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

