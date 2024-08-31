1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 889,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,092. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $515.61 million, a PE ratio of -66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

