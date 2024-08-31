1,148 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $512,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

