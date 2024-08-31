12,041 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,895,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DaVita by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares during the period. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.92. 1,085,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

