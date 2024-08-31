12,046 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FNDF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,288. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

