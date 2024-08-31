12,046 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FNDF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,288. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.