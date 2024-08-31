12,629 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 863,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $69.96. 6,521,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,983. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

