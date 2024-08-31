161,504 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 6.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 513,652 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 283,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 181,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,527,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 79,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 75,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.6 %

GMAY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

