1,718 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

