2,000 Shares in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Bought by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 378,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 425,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 241,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 115,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,741. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.