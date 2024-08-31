204 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,358,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,971,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE traded up $16.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,342.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,176.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,374.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

