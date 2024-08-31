204 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,358,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,971,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE traded up $16.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,342.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,176.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,374.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

