22,426 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

EZU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. 1,112,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

