22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Featured Stories

