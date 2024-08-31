25,000 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.09. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

