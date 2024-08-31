300 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,807,000 after purchasing an additional 566,539 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,852,000 after purchasing an additional 659,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,807,000 after buying an additional 120,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,444,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,436,000 after purchasing an additional 508,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $146.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

