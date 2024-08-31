31,571 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

COF stock opened at $146.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

