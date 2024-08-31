3,374 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

