41,688 Shares in Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE:SYNX) Acquired by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE:SYNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Separately, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Silynxcom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,829,000.

NYSE:SYNX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. 983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18. Silynxcom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

