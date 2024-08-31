4,270 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,601,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

