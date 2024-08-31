5,291 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPT stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.52. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.62.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
