5,477 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

