5,504 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,504 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after purchasing an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after buying an additional 145,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,330,000 after acquiring an additional 402,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,397 shares of company stock valued at $20,464,944. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $268.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.