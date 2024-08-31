563 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.46. 1,706,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

