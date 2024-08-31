65,900 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. 5,699,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,171. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $62.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.