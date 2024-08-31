7,498 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,377,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,823,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

