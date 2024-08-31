7,536 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $80,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 65,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

