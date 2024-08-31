835,543 Shares in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 835,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,339,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFS opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

