8,792 Shares in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Bought by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 575,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 83,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FYLD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,910 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $277.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

