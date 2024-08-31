90,973 Shares in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 142,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Autohome by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.