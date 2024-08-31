950 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

VHT stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.10. The stock had a trading volume of 130,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,170. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $288.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

