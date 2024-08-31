AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLVLY. Barclays started coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

