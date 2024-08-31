AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $196.25 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.