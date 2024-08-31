ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $18,811.53 and approximately $31.69 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,061.78 or 1.00075319 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007742 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

