Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 950.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

