Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.8% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,290,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 105,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,773,000 after purchasing an additional 62,351 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,327. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

