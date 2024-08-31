Acima Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 1.2% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 933,008 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,830,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after buying an additional 172,312 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,539,000. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 102,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $60.53. 2,700,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

