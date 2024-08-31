Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,346 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. 3,306,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,512. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

