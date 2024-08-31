Adero Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,700 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

