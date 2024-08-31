Adero Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $40.29 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

