Adero Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $150.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

