Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe stock opened at $574.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.90. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

