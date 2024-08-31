Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 451 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,559,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,029,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,577,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

