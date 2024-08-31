Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 10,651 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after buying an additional 493,707 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 84,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,858,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,143,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,921,285 shares of company stock worth $135,057,462. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

