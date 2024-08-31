Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 4,292 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $201.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

