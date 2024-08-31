Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 372,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,205,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,005. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 219.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.