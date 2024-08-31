Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $139.16. 58,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,808. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.