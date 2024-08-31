Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,464. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.