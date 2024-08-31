Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.06. 1,325,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $219.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.17.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

