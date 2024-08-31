Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 67,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,593,000 after buying an additional 290,760 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 119,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $240,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. 37,137,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,496,418. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -483.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

