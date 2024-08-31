Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on J shares. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of J stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $150.88. The stock had a trading volume of 830,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,451 shares of company stock worth $3,196,336 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

